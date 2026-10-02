'Vetri Payanam Thittam': Tamil Nadu expands free bus travel for women under rebranded scheme

In a symbolic gesture marking the launch, Vijay issued free tickets to women passengers on 76B, plying between Koyambedu and Kancheepuram, operated by TNSTC ( Villupuram), at the CMBT bus terminus.

The extended free ride covers Express, LSS and Deluxe government buses operating in urban and city areas, besides Mofussil Ordinary buses and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes exceeding 40 km.

The new extension builds on the existing ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ zero-fare travel scheme for women.

Under the scheme, women can travel free of cost in Ordinary Town buses operated by the seven state transport undertakings and Ordinary Ghat buses operating on routes of up to 40 km.