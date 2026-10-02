'Vetri Payanam Thittam': Tamil Nadu expands free bus travel for women under rebranded scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (October 2) launched the state government’s ‘Vetri Payanam’ scheme, extending free bus travel for women and transgender persons to additional categories of services operated by the seven state transport undertakings.
In a symbolic gesture marking the launch, Vijay issued free tickets to women passengers on 76B, plying between Koyambedu and Kancheepuram, operated by TNSTC ( Villupuram), at the CMBT bus terminus.
The extended free ride covers Express, LSS and Deluxe government buses operating in urban and city areas, besides Mofussil Ordinary buses and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes exceeding 40 km.
The new extension builds on the existing ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ zero-fare travel scheme for women.
Under the scheme, women can travel free of cost in Ordinary Town buses operated by the seven state transport undertakings and Ordinary Ghat buses operating on routes of up to 40 km.
The scheme covers 7,537 Ordinary Town buses and 173 Ordinary Ghat buses.
During 2026-27, an average of 71.70 lakh women travelled daily under the existing free travel scheme.
Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said the scheme was aimed at ensuring that bus fares did not become a barrier to women’s education, employment, livelihood and economic progress.
Addressing the gathering, Parthiban said 12,695 buses out of the 18,413 buses operated by the seven state transport undertakings had been brought under the ‘Vetri Payanam’ scheme. Around 85 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme every day, he said.
He said the scheme would enable a student to travel towards education, a working woman towards employment and economic advancement, and a mother to meet the needs of her family.
For rural women, the scheme would provide access to new opportunities, while for self-employed women it would help connect their work with markets, he said.
Parthiban said the scheme was being launched on Gandhi Jayanti to give practical expression to the ideals of social justice and women’s advancement.
He said the scheme would open up pathways to new opportunities in the lives of women across Tamil Nadu.