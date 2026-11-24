DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 24, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tiruparankundram: Karthigai Deepam lit at Uchi Pillaiyar temple, not atop Deepathoon despite SC ruling
The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at Thiruparankundram on Tuesday, amid a controversy over the Supreme Court's interim direction permitting the lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon atop the hill.
2. ‘Chief Secretary or sweeper, every woman deserves protection against sexual harassment’: Madras HC in case against Kallakurichi MLA
The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that an FIR had been registered into allegations that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene and sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to a woman District Collector and allegedly trespassed into her official residence.
3. FIR registered on charges of Kallakurichi TVK MLA sending obscene message to Collector: Govt
The Kallakurichi All-Women Police registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh on Tuesday following a complaint by the District Collector alleging that he had sent obscene messages to her mobile phone.
4. Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam: Lakhs of devotees circumambulate sacred hill, braving rain
Braving intermittent rainfall, oppressive humidity, a massive sea of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states converged on Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival to witness the lighting of the sacred beacon and perform Girivalam, the circumambulation of the holy hill in this North Tamil Nadu district.
5. Tiruparankundram: BJP leaders, Hindu Munnani members detained across TN; Nainar placed under house arrest
Several leaders of the BJP and Hindu outfits were detained by police in several parts of the state, security was beefed up, and the issue of imposing prohibitory orders reached the Madras High Court, while it is still not clear if the lamp will be lit on the stone pillar in Thirupparankundram after the apex court permitted a one-time lighting during the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.
6. Kerala HC grants bail to Sri Lankan, part of alleged conspiracy to revive LTTE
The Kerala High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan national allegedly residing in India illegally and accused of having a significant role in a "transnational conspiracy" to finance and facilitate the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) through violent and unlawful means.
7. Six years after parting ways, BJP-SAD announce alliance for Punjab polls; SAD to get CM post
The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday announced their tie-up for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that the CM post will go to the SAD as it would be the "big brother" in the alliance.
8. Centre tells SC it has limited scope to secure return of man serving in Russian Army as he has renounced Indian citizenship
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that its ability to secure the return of an Indian-origin man, who has acquired Russian nationality and is serving in the Army there, was limited.
9. Sensational Sooryavanshi shatters host of world records in India A's rout of UAE; scores fastest double century
Boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered a plethora of records in his superhuman 53-ball 204 as India A gunned down UAE's 250 in an astonishing 14.2 overs in a Group B game of the the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Tuesday.
10. 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal’s Koshi province close to China border
11. World stocks are mixed after Wall Street's rebound as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia's CEO
Global stocks were mixed Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia's CEO.