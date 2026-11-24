1. Tiruparankundram: Karthigai Deepam lit at Uchi Pillaiyar temple, not atop Deepathoon despite SC ruling

The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at Thiruparankundram on Tuesday, amid a controversy over the Supreme Court's interim direction permitting the lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon atop the hill.

2. ‘Chief Secretary or sweeper, every woman deserves protection against sexual harassment’: Madras HC in case against Kallakurichi MLA

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that an FIR had been registered into allegations that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene and sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to a woman District Collector and allegedly trespassed into her official residence.

3. FIR registered on charges of Kallakurichi TVK MLA sending obscene message to Collector: Govt

The Kallakurichi All-Women Police registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh on Tuesday following a complaint by the District Collector alleging that he had sent obscene messages to her mobile phone.

4. Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam: Lakhs of devotees circumambulate sacred hill, braving rain

Braving intermittent rainfall, oppressive humidity, a massive sea of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states converged on Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival to witness the lighting of the sacred beacon and perform Girivalam, the circumambulation of the holy hill in this North Tamil Nadu district.

5. Tiruparankundram: BJP leaders, Hindu Munnani members detained across TN; Nainar placed under house arrest

Several leaders of the BJP and Hindu outfits were detained by police in several parts of the state, security was beefed up, and the issue of imposing prohibitory orders reached the Madras High Court, while it is still not clear if the lamp will be lit on the stone pillar in Thirupparankundram after the apex court permitted a one-time lighting during the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.

6. Kerala HC grants bail to Sri Lankan, part of alleged conspiracy to revive LTTE

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan national allegedly residing in India illegally and accused of having a significant role in a "transnational conspiracy" to finance and facilitate the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) through violent and unlawful means.