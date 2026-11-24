The case was registered under Section 4(1) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Collector submitted a written complaint to the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police on Monday, November 23.

State Public Prosecutor R John Satyan made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan when the petition filed by an advocate R Thrishuli came up for hearing.

In her petition, Thrishuli sought a direction to the DGP and Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi, to register an FIR on the basis of her representation dated November 11, 2026 and the information in the public domain, concerning the alleged sending of obscene messages to the District Collector, Kallakurichi, and the alleged criminal trespass into her official residence by the MLA Arul Vignesh, and to conduct a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation in accordance with law.

In his order, the judge said there shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the Press and the Media from publishing and communicating any information which falls under section 16 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. (Section 16 of this Act mandates strict confidentiality around complaints, identities and inquiry proceedings. It prohibits sharing this information with the public, press, or media, overriding the Right To Information Act, 2005).

The judge said that, so far as social media was concerned, the cyber crime should ensure that such messages should be pulled down. "Till justice is given to the victim, no publication shall be made," the judge added and posted the case for further hearing on November 27.

The judge said in the event of violation of section 16, prosecution should be launched against those persons who made such publication violating section 16 of the POSH Act.