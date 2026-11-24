A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said that continued detention of the Sri Lankan national -- Muhammed Asmin -- cannot be justified as he has been given pardon by the special NIA court and he has agreed to assist the prosecution as an approver.

"Taking into account the period of incarceration already undergone, the grant of pardon, the fact that some of the co-accused have been enlarged on bail in connected cases and the legal position discussed, we are of the view the appellant (Asmin) is entitled to be released on bail, subject to appropriate conditions to ensure his availability for the proceedings, protect the integrity of the prosecution and safeguard the interests of justice," the bench said.

While granting the relief, the High Court also said that the present case was one where the appellant should be considered for protection under the Kerala Witness Protection Scheme.

"Accordingly, the Secretary to Government, Home Department, shall take immediate steps to ensure the appellant is brought within the protective framework of the applicable Kerala Witness Protection Scheme and that such protection as may be considered necessary is extended to him in accordance with the provisions of the Scheme," it said.

The High Court emphasised that the criminal justice system can function effectively only when persons who come forward to assist the administration of justice, often at considerable personal risk, are assured that their safety will not be compromised on account of their willingness to testify.