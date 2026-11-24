US futures edged higher. Oil prices extended their losses, falling close to their lowest level in three months

In early European trading, Germany's DAX fell 0.1 per cent to 25,318.38, while Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent to 10,471.15. France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 per cent to 8,064.47.

The future for the S&P 500 and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained 0.1 per cent.

In Asia, Taiwan's Taiex led Asian markets higher, climbing almost 9 per cent in a rally driven by gains of nearly 10 per cent for chip-related stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Mediatek.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 6.3 per cent to 5,006.03 as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both gained 6.7 per cent.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 3.9 per cent to 58,644.63. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 7.7 per cent and testing equipment maker Advantest surged 12.5 per cent.

“We are seeing a reaction to the rally in US tech stocks overnight on the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to NVIDIA as the CEO,” said Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan.

“It is obviously a big surprise and a knock-on effect will be through Asia,” Newman said.