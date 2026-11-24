HONG KONG: Global stocks were mixed Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia's CEO.
US futures edged higher. Oil prices extended their losses, falling close to their lowest level in three months
In early European trading, Germany's DAX fell 0.1 per cent to 25,318.38, while Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent to 10,471.15. France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 per cent to 8,064.47.
The future for the S&P 500 and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained 0.1 per cent.
In Asia, Taiwan's Taiex led Asian markets higher, climbing almost 9 per cent in a rally driven by gains of nearly 10 per cent for chip-related stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Mediatek.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 6.3 per cent to 5,006.03 as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both gained 6.7 per cent.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 3.9 per cent to 58,644.63. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 7.7 per cent and testing equipment maker Advantest surged 12.5 per cent.
“We are seeing a reaction to the rally in US tech stocks overnight on the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to NVIDIA as the CEO,” said Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan.
“It is obviously a big surprise and a knock-on effect will be through Asia,” Newman said.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng shed early gains, falling 0.8 per cent to 22,205.65, its lowest close in more than a year.
The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2 per cent at 3,547.09.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.8 per cent to 8,726.40.
Markets in India were closed for a holiday.
Nvidia led a thunderous rally Monday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 surged 4.7 per cent and recovered just over half its brutal loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. The Nasdaq composite jumped 6.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 3 per cent.
Even before Wall Street opened for the day, trading in the futures market suggested US stocks were set to halt the seven-day losing streak that had dragged the S&P 500 more than 10 per cent below its all-time high set last month. Then came the bombshell about Huang's return to Nvidia, even though its board is still investigating whether he was the target of a foreign spy and created any national-security risks.
Nvidia's stock surged 31.5 per cent and finished just shy of its best day since 2000, close to when the dot-com bubble peaked. That followed its plunge of nearly 23 per cent last week.
How AI-related stocks do matters incredibly for workers' 401(k) accounts because Nvidia and other chip stocks have grown into some of Wall Street's largest and most influential.
Monday's rebound for the S&P 500 was its best day since April of 2025, when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on “Liberation Day” that had sent stock markets reeling. Trump may have had direct influence on this most recent surge as well.
He told CNBC in an interview Monday, “I believe my intervention was very important” in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate its co-founder. Less than a week ago, Nvidia had rejected an offer by Huang to return as CEO.
Trump said his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return.
The risks facing the AI industry could certainly weaken that growth, but analysts at Barclays suggest they should only “make the buildout slower and more selective rather than derail it.”
Brent oil fell 3.6 per cent to USD 86.68 per barrel. It's been yo-yoing between USD 72 and USD 114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.
In other dealings early Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.4 per cent to USD 86.38 per barrel. US benchmark crude oil dropped 0.4 per cent to USD 79.87 per barrel.
The US dollar rose to 159.33 Japanese yen from 158.98 yen. The euro edged up to USD 1.0916 from USD 1.0911.