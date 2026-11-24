The Tamil Nadu government and temple administration have maintained that the lamp has traditionally been lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple and opposed changing the location to the stone pillar ( Deepathoon) near the Dargah.

The Supreme Court, on November 20, had permitted the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement, with a restricted team authorised by the temple administration and under the supervision of the district authorities.

The order did not settle the dispute over the ownership of the site, its religious character or the existence of any customary right to light the lamp there.