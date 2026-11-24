MADURAI: The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at Thiruparankundram on Tuesday, amid a controversy over the Supreme Court's interim direction permitting the lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon atop the hill.
The Tamil Nadu government and temple administration have maintained that the lamp has traditionally been lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple and opposed changing the location to the stone pillar ( Deepathoon) near the Dargah.
The Supreme Court, on November 20, had permitted the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement, with a restricted team authorised by the temple administration and under the supervision of the district authorities.
The order did not settle the dispute over the ownership of the site, its religious character or the existence of any customary right to light the lamp there.
The Madurai district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning assemblies, protests, processions and public meetings and restricting access to Thiruparankundram hill, citing law-and-order concerns.
The move to continue lighting the lamp at the traditional location came amid legal proceedings initiated by petitioners seeking implementation of the Supreme Court's direction. Lawyers had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to challenge the Collector's prohibitory order and urging the authorities to implement the Supreme Court's directions.