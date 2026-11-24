The state public prosecutor has on Monday informed the court that state has not received any complaint from the woman collector.

The court had directed the State Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the Chief Secretary and the District Collector herself on whether she had lodged any complaint in connection with the alleged incident.

The petitioner sought directions to the DGP and the SP, Kallakurichi, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into his representation and submit a report before the court. He also sought a direction to register an FIR and conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.

When the matter came up for hearing again, Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the Court that an FIR had been registered.

The court questioned why the alleged obscene messages circulating in the media had not been removed, recalling its earlier observation that anything affecting the dignity of women should be taken down. Though the Public Prosecutor submitted that steps were being taken, the court remarked that action after the damage had been done was of no use. It also questioned why the State could not remove the posts on its own, observing that their circulation amounted to indirectly shaming the complainant.

The court also asked whether an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had been constituted under the POSH Act and questioned why no such committee had been formed at the State level.

“Whether she is Chief Secretary or sweeper or lower, she deserves to be protected against sexual harassment. I’m not saying it has definitely happened. But something needs to be looked into,” the court observed.

Though the court was informed that the All Women Police Station was investigating the matter, it said that since an MLA was involved, an officer above the rank of Superintendent of Police should look into it. It also directed the police cyber wing to proactively remove all the alleged obscene posts.

The court posted the matter to Friday, November 27, and directed the State to submit details of the teams constituted to investigate the case and the formation of the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act.