CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that an FIR had been registered into allegations that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene and sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to a woman District Collector and allegedly trespassed into her official residence.
“Whether she is a Chief Secretary or a sweeper, every woman deserves protection against sexual harassment,” Justice V Lakshminarayanan observed while hearing allegations against Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh.
Advocate R Thrishuli of Chennai has moved the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi, to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation into allegations that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene and sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to a woman District Collector and allegedly trespassed into her official residence.
The petitioner submitted that the District Collector had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Pointing out that no FIR had been registered, he said he had submitted a representation dated November 11, 2026, to the Chief Secretary and the DGP seeking appropriate action. However, he alleged that neither a response nor any action had followed.
The state public prosecutor has on Monday informed the court that state has not received any complaint from the woman collector.
The court had directed the State Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the Chief Secretary and the District Collector herself on whether she had lodged any complaint in connection with the alleged incident.
The petitioner sought directions to the DGP and the SP, Kallakurichi, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into his representation and submit a report before the court. He also sought a direction to register an FIR and conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.
When the matter came up for hearing again, Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the Court that an FIR had been registered.
The court questioned why the alleged obscene messages circulating in the media had not been removed, recalling its earlier observation that anything affecting the dignity of women should be taken down. Though the Public Prosecutor submitted that steps were being taken, the court remarked that action after the damage had been done was of no use. It also questioned why the State could not remove the posts on its own, observing that their circulation amounted to indirectly shaming the complainant.
The court also asked whether an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had been constituted under the POSH Act and questioned why no such committee had been formed at the State level.
“Whether she is Chief Secretary or sweeper or lower, she deserves to be protected against sexual harassment. I’m not saying it has definitely happened. But something needs to be looked into,” the court observed.
Though the court was informed that the All Women Police Station was investigating the matter, it said that since an MLA was involved, an officer above the rank of Superintendent of Police should look into it. It also directed the police cyber wing to proactively remove all the alleged obscene posts.
The court posted the matter to Friday, November 27, and directed the State to submit details of the teams constituted to investigate the case and the formation of the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act.