Shah said the two parties would contest all 117 seats in Punjab.

The SAD had exited the NDA in 2020 amid widespread protests over three farm laws, ending a 24-year partnership. The laws were eventually withdrawn.

Asked whether this can again be an issue in the alliance, Shah said since the laws themselves were withdrawn where is the question of any issue arising out of that.

Announcing the alliance at a press conference here along with Shah and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the two parties will work together to make Punjab a developed state.

"BJP-SAD will resolve all issues in Punjab, including drug menace," Badal said while describing the tie-up as an "emotional alliance".