Even as the Madurai district administration clamped restrictions since Monday night, bringing the hill area under an unprecedented security blanket, the Madras HC's Madurai Bench led by Justice G R Swaminathan has summoned officials.

In Tirunelveli, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was placed under house arrest by police when he was proceeding to Thirupparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival.

In Sivaganga, scores of leaders and members of the Hindu Munnani, an RSS affiliate, were detained. Similarly, right-wing activists have been detained elsewhere also.

While the VCK, which is part of the TVK government, is strongly opposed to lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, the Left parties that provide outside support are also on the same page.

It is still not clear if the TVK regime will follow the previous DMK and AIADMK regimes in confining the lamp lighting to Uchhipillayar mandapam area or allow lighting the lamp at another location, the Deepathoon. The Karthigai Deepam festival is slated to be held in the evening on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Madurai district Collector Nishanth Krishna reviewed security arrangements around the Thirupparankundram hill area and held discussions with the senior police officials.

The entire Deepam issue centres around Hindu groups and a section of devotees who have tried for well over three decades to light a lamp on the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival on the upper reaches of the sprawling hill.