MADURAI: Several leaders of the BJP and Hindu outfits were detained by police in several parts of the state, security was beefed up, and the issue of imposing prohibitory orders reached the Madras High Court, while it is still not clear if the lamp will be lit on the stone pillar in Thirupparankundram after the apex court permitted a one-time lighting during the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.
Even as the Madurai district administration clamped restrictions since Monday night, bringing the hill area under an unprecedented security blanket, the Madras HC's Madurai Bench led by Justice G R Swaminathan has summoned officials.
In Tirunelveli, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was placed under house arrest by police when he was proceeding to Thirupparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival.
In Sivaganga, scores of leaders and members of the Hindu Munnani, an RSS affiliate, were detained. Similarly, right-wing activists have been detained elsewhere also.
While the VCK, which is part of the TVK government, is strongly opposed to lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, the Left parties that provide outside support are also on the same page.
It is still not clear if the TVK regime will follow the previous DMK and AIADMK regimes in confining the lamp lighting to Uchhipillayar mandapam area or allow lighting the lamp at another location, the Deepathoon. The Karthigai Deepam festival is slated to be held in the evening on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Madurai district Collector Nishanth Krishna reviewed security arrangements around the Thirupparankundram hill area and held discussions with the senior police officials.
The entire Deepam issue centres around Hindu groups and a section of devotees who have tried for well over three decades to light a lamp on the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival on the upper reaches of the sprawling hill.
They had approached the temple authorities; several peace meetings have been facilitated by the government over the years, and the matter has also been fought legally for a long time.
While a Dargah is situated on the topmost portions of the hill, the Subramanya Swamy temple is on the ground, and a Shiva temple is located on the hill but not on the top of it.
According to the Hindu side, the rocky spot where they intend to light the lamp --the stone pillar-- is owned by the temple, as settled by civil courts about a century ago.
The lighting of the traditional oil lamp is only for a few hours on the day of the Deepam festival once a year.
However, the Dargah officials and Muslim outfits have strongly objected to the lighting of the lamp as it is near their place of worship. Several legalities linked to ownership and the rights of parties are intertwined in the matter.
While this is the broad issue, in court battles over the years, specific prayers had been made, such as a nod to light the lamp at 'Kuthirai Sunai' spot on the hill. The latest round of petitions began last year.
Tightening security, the police barricaded the Deepathoon atop the mountain and deployed personnel to guard the structure to prevent any security breach.
On Monday night, Madurai district Collector Nishant Krishna imposed prohibitory orders with effect from 9 pm on November 23 until 10 am on November 25, banning public gatherings, rallies, and unauthorised climbing of Thirupparankundram hill.
However, customary worship, routine temple rituals, lawful access to the dargah, and activities implementing Supreme Court directions are exempted from the restrictions.
Over 5,600 police personnel have been deployed across the hill, temple steps, Girivalam path, and surrounding areas, alongside a strict drone ban for November 23–24.
Madurai City Police Commissioner S Rajendran declared Thirupparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas in the district a temporary "Red Zone," prohibiting the operation of drones and UAVs for two days, under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016, restricting the use of drones over the entire Thirupparankundram Hill (including its peak), the Girivalam (circumambulation) path, the stretch from the Thirupparankundram entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam, and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills.
Operating drones without prior approval from the authorities concerned is strictly prohibited, police said, warning of legal action against the violators.
The ban is part of broader security measures, including armed police deployment and over 70 new CCTV and facial-recognition cameras following the Supreme Court's November 20 interim order.
The apex court permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon (stone) pillar located near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah on November 24, strictly by an authorised team, while barring the general public, processions, and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.
The police have made elaborate security arrangements in Thirupparankundram and surrounding areas in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival, deploying about 5,618 policemen, including 12 Superintendents of Police from the southern districts, 8 Additional Superintendents of Police and 132 Police Inspectors, to prevent any untoward incidents.