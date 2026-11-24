A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, on Monday, was hearing a petition of a person seeking a direction to the Centre to bring back his son fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the man had reportedly renounced his Indian citizenship and acquired Russian nationality before joining the Russian armed forces and, consequently, the government may have a very limited role in this.

The top law officer, taking note of the observation of the bench, said the government would explore possible avenues for the man's repatriation, including the scope for humanitarian intervention.

However, he maintained that Russian authorities were within their rights to withhold information about him, given that he was now enrolled in their military as a Russian citizen.