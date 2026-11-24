Setting the stage for the lighting of the grand Maha Deepam atop 2668-foot-high the Annamalai Hill here, the Bharani Deepam was lit at the Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple here at 4 am on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees converged in the temple well before dawn to witness the auspicious ritual, which was performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Saivite temple.

The lighting of the Bharani Deepam symbolises Lord Shiva as the supreme cosmic force manifesting through the "Pancha Bhootas", the five elements of earth, water, fire, air, and space.

The 10-day festival, which formally commenced on November 15 with the traditional sacred flag-hoisting ceremony, reaches its grand crescendo on Tuesday evening.

All eyes are now turned towards the summit of Annamalai Hill, where the colossal Maha Deepam is scheduled to be lit at 6:00 PM.