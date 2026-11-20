1. Cyclone Akvan makes landfall along Odisha coast, brings in heavy rain

Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha coast on Friday morning, bringing with it heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

2. ‘Guidance itself had no guidance’: Palaniswami hits out at TVK govt over investment agency exits

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday took strong exception to the ruling TVK for allegedly trying to shift the blame for recent staff departures from Guidance Tamil Nadu onto the opposition.

3. Illegal quarrying: Police raid former DMK Minister Moorthy's residence in TN's Madurai

Madurai Crime Branch (MCB) police are conducting a search at the residence of former DMK Minister P Moorthy in connection with alleged quarry irregularities involving nearly Rs 5.39 crore in Madurai on Friday.

4. How can Parandur airport project be dropped midway after land acquisition, asks Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Friday questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to abandon the Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project midway, after acquiring over 1,700 acres of land and spending more than Rs 680 crore of public money.

5. SC dismisses TN's pleas for direction to Karnataka on release of additional water from Cauvery river

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two pleas of the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water.

6. Removal proceedings cannot continue after resignation, Justice Varma tells Lok Sabha Secretariat

7. 'Compromised PM can never sit at this table': Rahul takes dig at Modi over Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral

India's prime minister would be sitting at the table with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.