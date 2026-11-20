DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 20, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Cyclone Akvan makes landfall along Odisha coast, brings in heavy rain
Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha coast on Friday morning, bringing with it heavy rainfall, the IMD said.
2. ‘Guidance itself had no guidance’: Palaniswami hits out at TVK govt over investment agency exits
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday took strong exception to the ruling TVK for allegedly trying to shift the blame for recent staff departures from Guidance Tamil Nadu onto the opposition.
3. Illegal quarrying: Police raid former DMK Minister Moorthy's residence in TN's Madurai
Madurai Crime Branch (MCB) police are conducting a search at the residence of former DMK Minister P Moorthy in connection with alleged quarry irregularities involving nearly Rs 5.39 crore in Madurai on Friday.
4. How can Parandur airport project be dropped midway after land acquisition, asks Madras HC
The Madras High Court on Friday questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to abandon the Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project midway, after acquiring over 1,700 acres of land and spending more than Rs 680 crore of public money.
5. SC dismisses TN's pleas for direction to Karnataka on release of additional water from Cauvery river
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two pleas of the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water.
6. Removal proceedings cannot continue after resignation, Justice Varma tells Lok Sabha Secretariat
7. 'Compromised PM can never sit at this table': Rahul takes dig at Modi over Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral
India's prime minister would be sitting at the table with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.
8. Botswana-born cheetah gives birth to four cubs in the wild in India
A two-and-a-half-year-old cheetah, KOMG 3, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Friday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.
9. SC asks Centre for response on bringing in law on marriages between those closely related by blood
Saying it did not want to direct but only sensitise the government, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre for its response on the "desirability" of bringing in legislation on marriages between those who are closely related by blood.
10. Goldy Brar wanted in Canada for 2023 murder; faces first-degree murder charge
Canadian police have added Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to their wanted list in connection with the 2023 killing of an alleged member of a rival gang in Winnipeg, according to local media reports.
11. Chouhan unveils country's first indigenous H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu
Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu here on Friday.