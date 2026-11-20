A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said that Tamil Nadu has filed a third application for bringing on record some additional documents, which will also be dismissed.

In its pleas, the Tamil Nadu government sought directions to Karnataka to make sure that the backlog of 11 TMC of Cauvery water as on October 7 is cleared immediately and ensure the same at the rate of 1.3 TMC per day in 10 days at Billigundulu, a key water-measuring station on the banks of the river along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.