The plea said the petitioner, who is suffering from 40 per cent visual impairment, is an "offspring of a first-cousin marriage, which was conducted in accordance with an age-old traditional practice in her community".

It urged the apex court to "declare or alternatively interpret Section 5(iv) and Section 5(v) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, to emphasise that the exceptions for marriage within prohibited or 'sapinda' relationships should always be carried out with prior public health safeguards".

The plea said these include counselling, risk disclosure, medically advised screening, and certification.

"Without these safeguards, such practices are beyond the authority granted by Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution," it said.

'Sapinda' relationship extends as far as the third generation (inclusive) in the line of ascent through the mother, and the fifth (inclusive) in the line of ascent through the father, the line being traced upwards in each case from the person concerned who is to be counted as the first generation.

Section 5 of the Act deals with conditions for a Hindu marriage.

Section 5 (iv) says that a marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus if the parties are not within the degrees of prohibited relationship unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits of a marriage between the two.

Section 5(v) says marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus if the parties are not 'sapindas' of each other, unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits of a marriage between the two.

"The issue is not about criticising specific community practices or devaluing people with disabilities. It reflects the State's constitutional responsibility to prevent foreseeable, serious, and avoidable harm to children," the plea said.

Seeking a direction to the Centre to re-examine existing provisions allowing 'consanguineal marriages', the plea said they be suitably amended so as to either enforce safeguards or a comprehensive statutory prohibition on such marriages, in furtherance of public health, social reform, and the best interests of children under Article 15 of the Constitution.

It said pending such statutory revision, the Centre be directed to take immediate and phased interim measures aimed at gradual and systematic elimination or curtailment of 'consanguineous marriages' from society.

The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to frame and implement interim guidelines mandating premarital genetic counselling and voluntary genetic screening in districts and regions identified as having a high prevalence of 'consanguineous marriages', with a view to safeguard the health and welfare of prospective spouses and offspring, and to prevent avoidable genetic disorders.