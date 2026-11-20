In a statement, he expressed distress over reports tarnishing the reputation of the state’s nodal investment promotion agency, which was established by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He said most of its personnel were recruited during the AIADMK regime, and that they worked tirelessly to bring in investments worth thousands of crores of rupees and continued their service for the state’s industrial growth even after the change of government.

Amid allegations that 15 people were asked to quit Guidance Tamil Nadu, and a controversy over former staff members who have since taken up roles in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Palaniswami said most of the employees resigned voluntarily in June 2026 and were issued relieving letters on June 29, 2026.

He said the exits were triggered by the new administration’s perceived indifference to industrial development after the 2026 Assembly elections.

He cited a viral remark by Industries Minister S Keerthana, who allegedly brushed off media queries on investments by saying, “I have already posted reels.”

This, he said, left officials feeling that “Guidance itself had no guidance.”

Calling the portrayal of the staff’s subsequent employment in other states “stooping low,” Palaniswami defended the professionals’ right to work based on their experience.

He blamed the “incompetence” of the state government and the Industries Minister for investments originally meant for Tamil Nadu shifting to Andhra Pradesh.