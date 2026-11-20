The CCB have registered two cases over alleged illegal quarrying of gravel in Vadipatti taluk, which caused losses to the government estimated at Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 3.07 crore, respectively.

According to reports submitted by the Revenue Divisional Officer based on inspections conducted by the Minerals Department, a quarry leaseholder in Chathiravellalapatti allegedly excavated gravel beyond the permitted quantity and illegally excavated gravel from land for which permission had not been obtained.