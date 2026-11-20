MADURAI: Madurai Crime Branch (MCB) police are conducting a search at the residence of former DMK Minister P Moorthy in connection with alleged quarry irregularities involving nearly Rs 5.39 crore in Madurai on Friday.
The CCB have registered two cases over alleged illegal quarrying of gravel in Vadipatti taluk, which caused losses to the government estimated at Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 3.07 crore, respectively.
According to reports submitted by the Revenue Divisional Officer based on inspections conducted by the Minerals Department, a quarry leaseholder in Chathiravellalapatti allegedly excavated gravel beyond the permitted quantity and illegally excavated gravel from land for which permission had not been obtained.
Based on the complaints, the Madurai District Crime Branch registered two cases.
In connection with the investigation, police searched the residence of former DMK Minister Moorthy at Ayyar Bungalow, Ezil Nagar, Rose Street, in Madurai, to check for documents or other materials related to the alleged illegal quarrying.