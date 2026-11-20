A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan orally remarked that an airport could not be constructed at the whims and fancies of the government.

During the hearing, the court also observed that feasibility studies and land acquisition would have been carried out before deciding to construct the airport and that the new government could not simply declare the proposed location unfeasible.

G Gouthaman, a software consultant and book publisher/distributor from Chennai, filed a public interest litigation before the High Court challenging the TVK-led State government’s decision to discontinue the proposed Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project. The cancellation of the big-ticket project was announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay under Rule 110 in the Assembly on August 24.

In his petition, Gouthaman contended that the decision was arbitrary and violated Article 14 of the Constitution, as the government had not disclosed any technical data, expert committee report, or comparative economic study to justify abandoning the project.