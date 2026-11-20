CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to abandon the Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project midway, after acquiring over 1,700 acres of land and spending more than Rs 680 crore of public money.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan orally remarked that an airport could not be constructed at the whims and fancies of the government.
During the hearing, the court also observed that feasibility studies and land acquisition would have been carried out before deciding to construct the airport and that the new government could not simply declare the proposed location unfeasible.
G Gouthaman, a software consultant and book publisher/distributor from Chennai, filed a public interest litigation before the High Court challenging the TVK-led State government’s decision to discontinue the proposed Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project. The cancellation of the big-ticket project was announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay under Rule 110 in the Assembly on August 24.
In his petition, Gouthaman contended that the decision was arbitrary and violated Article 14 of the Constitution, as the government had not disclosed any technical data, expert committee report, or comparative economic study to justify abandoning the project.
The petitioner stated that the project was conceived to address the capacity constraints at the existing Chennai airport, which handles around 30 million passengers annually. Also, more than Rs 680 crore of public money had been spent to consolidate over 1,700 acres of land for the project.
While acknowledging the State’s authority to change its policy in the public interest and protect farmers, livelihoods and waterbodies, the petitioner argued that the government should have examined alternatives such as redesigning the airport layout, creating balancing reservoirs and drainage channels, instead of discontinuing the project.
He sought a direction to the government to reconsider its decision through a reasoned assessment based on official records and updated expert inputs, including those from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
He also sought an interim injunction restraining the State, the Centre and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) from reclassifying, transferring or allotting the consolidated land for industrial parks, commercial developments or third-party uses pending disposal of the petition.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the State had decided to drop the project, as most of the acquired land comprised waterbodies or agricultural land, making it difficult to obtain environmental clearance. He also submitted that the government could correct a wrong decision.
The court issued notice to the State government, TIDCO, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Airports Authority of India, seeking their responses to the plea.