Calling the development a matter of pride for MP and the entire country, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it was a historic achievement for Project Cheetah.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said KOMG 3 is the first cheetah from Botswana to give birth in India.

“This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population,” he added.

This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022.

With these four new arrivals, India’s cheetah population has risen to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals.

“Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort,” the Union minister said.

He also acknowledged the dedication, commitment and hard work of project managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and everyone working tirelessly for the success of Project Cheetah.