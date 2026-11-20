Brar, 32, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, CBC News reported on Thursday.

He is also suspected to have been "instrumental" in a wide range of crimes across Canada, it said, quoting the police.

Separately, Brar topped Canada's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives released on Thursday by the BOLO Programme, a private, non-profit public-safety initiative that cooperates with Canadian police services.

It offers a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars for any information leading to his arrest in Canada or the United States.

According to CBC News, Winnipeg police are seeking Brar in connection with the killing of Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, alias Sukha Duneke, whose body was found at a home on Hazelton Drive in northwest Winnipeg on September 20, 2023, after police responded to reports of a shooting.