BHOPAL: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu here on Friday.
The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said.
This is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), they said.
Addressing a programme organised at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National High Security Animal Disease Institute in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, Chouhan said this indigenous vaccine is an important achievement for India in the field of bird flu prevention and animal health protection.
"This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance," he said while hailing the team of scientists that developed the vaccine indigenously.
"Bird flu causes large-scale deaths of chickens and huge economic losses to poultry farmers. The indigenous vaccine will strengthen bird flu control in India and provide protection to chickens," he said.
Chouhan said more than 500 outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 have been recorded in India since 2006, and until now, no specific vaccine was available against the H5N1 virus.
The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has developed an indigenous vaccine to address this challenge, the Union minister said.
HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in almost 100 per cent mortality among infected birds.
Besides the Union Agriculture Minister, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang and Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma, among others, were present at the ceremony held here.