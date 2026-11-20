The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said.

This is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), they said.

Addressing a programme organised at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National High Security Animal Disease Institute in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, Chouhan said this indigenous vaccine is an important achievement for India in the field of bird flu prevention and animal health protection.

"This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance," he said while hailing the team of scientists that developed the vaccine indigenously.