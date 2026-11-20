BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha coast on Friday morning, bringing with it heavy rainfall, the IMD said.
However, no major damage or loss of life has been reported in the state so far due to the weather system, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a bulletin, said the landfall process started around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.
"Cyclonic storm 'Akvan' crossed south coastal Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh close to Gopalpur with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. The landfall process has completed," the IMD said in its 11.20 am bulletin.
The current wind speed of the cyclone remains at about 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along and off the southern Odisha coast, while wind intensity during commencement of the landfall was 70-90 kmph, it said.
The national weather agency said the system is likely to move north-northeastward and gradually weaken into a deep depression over the next one hour and become a depression in the subsequent six hours.
Storm surge of 0.3 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Odisha (Ganjam and Puri districts) in the next one hour, it said.
Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili (207), Chikiti (199) and Gopalpur (190) and Chhatrapur (139), all in the same district.
Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, "There has been no major impact of the winds although rainfall has occurred under the influence of the cyclone. We have evacuated 3.7 lakh people so far. Our officials are on the field closely monitoring the situation."
The Odisha government has deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters as the storm -- the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days -- changed its trajectory after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.
Iran suggested the name 'Akvan' as part of the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.