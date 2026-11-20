However, no major damage or loss of life has been reported in the state so far due to the weather system, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a bulletin, said the landfall process started around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.

"Cyclonic storm 'Akvan' crossed south coastal Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh close to Gopalpur with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. The landfall process has completed," the IMD said in its 11.20 am bulletin.

The current wind speed of the cyclone remains at about 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along and off the southern Odisha coast, while wind intensity during commencement of the landfall was 70-90 kmph, it said.

The national weather agency said the system is likely to move north-northeastward and gradually weaken into a deep depression over the next one hour and become a depression in the subsequent six hours.

Storm surge of 0.3 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Odisha (Ganjam and Puri districts) in the next one hour, it said.

Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili (207), Chikiti (199) and Gopalpur (190) and Chhatrapur (139), all in the same district.