DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 2, 2026?

1. Chennai, northern TN brace for heavy rain as cyclone 'Murasu' intensifies

Heavy rain disrupted daily life across Chennai on Monday morning (November 2), with Parrys recording the highest rainfall of 149.2 mm in 24 hours, as cyclonic storm Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

2. SC dismisses petition filed by former DMK minister Nehru in cash-for-job scam

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader KN Nehru challenging a Madras High Court direction to register an FIR against him in the alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-job scam.

3. Perambalur: Former panchayat chief hacks to death collegeboy for being in touch with his minor daughter

A 21-year-old college student was allegedly beaten with an iron rod and stabbed to death by the father of a 12-year-old girl in Venbavur village near Veppanthattai in Perambalur district on Monday (Nov 02, 2026). The accused, identified as Balasubramanian, fled the scene after the murder and is currently absconding.

4. Tamil Nadu examining possibility of privatising liquor sales, says Minister K Vignesh

Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh on Monday said the state government is examining the possibility of privatising liquor sales.