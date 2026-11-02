DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 2, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 02, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Chennai, northern TN brace for heavy rain as cyclone 'Murasu' intensifies
Heavy rain disrupted daily life across Chennai on Monday morning (November 2), with Parrys recording the highest rainfall of 149.2 mm in 24 hours, as cyclonic storm Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.
2. SC dismisses petition filed by former DMK minister Nehru in cash-for-job scam
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader KN Nehru challenging a Madras High Court direction to register an FIR against him in the alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-job scam.
3. Perambalur: Former panchayat chief hacks to death collegeboy for being in touch with his minor daughter
A 21-year-old college student was allegedly beaten with an iron rod and stabbed to death by the father of a 12-year-old girl in Venbavur village near Veppanthattai in Perambalur district on Monday (Nov 02, 2026). The accused, identified as Balasubramanian, fled the scene after the murder and is currently absconding.
4. Tamil Nadu examining possibility of privatising liquor sales, says Minister K Vignesh
Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh on Monday said the state government is examining the possibility of privatising liquor sales.
5. CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 23 crore bus stand in Pudukottai
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday (November 2) inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand in Pudukottai, built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, as part of his visit to the district. He also laid the foundation stone for new development projects worth Rs 11.72 crore and inaugurated several completed works.
6. Tamil Nadu government allows bars within 100 metres of TASMAC shops
The Tamil Nadu government has amended the rules governing licences for bars attached to TASMAC liquor shops, allowing them to be set up either adjacent to a TASMAC outlet or within 100 metres of it.
7. Rain delays start of Chennai Open main draw
8. 19 flights cancelled in Andhra due to cyclonic storm Murasu
At least 19 domestic flights were cancelled across three airports -- Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam -- in Andhra Pradesh on Monday due to severe cyclonic storm Murasu.
9. Post-SIR, voter base in 5 poll-bound states shrank by up to 13.24 per cent
10. 'Right to protest not available to OCI cardholder': HC slams actor Imran Khan over anti-CEC stir
The Bombay High Court on Monday lambasted actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, for participating in a protest over the CEC-SIR issue, and noted the fundamental right to protest is available only to Indian citizens, prompting him to tender an unconditional apology.
11. 6 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal's national park rescued safely
Six Indian tourists were rescued on Monday after they got stranded due to heavy snowfall in the Shey-Phoksundo National Park area of Nepal, police said.