19 flights cancelled in Andhra due to cyclonic storm Murasu

Vijayawada Airport director M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy said IndiGo airline has cancelled 10 flights and Air India Express two.

Visakhapatnam Airport (Bhogapuram) has cancelled four flights, an official from the GMR Group said.

Tirupati Airport director D Boominathan noted that IndiGo cancelled flights to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu is set to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur in the intervening night of November 2-3, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.