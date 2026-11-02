CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 23 crore bus stand in Pudukottai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday (November 2) inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand in Pudukottai, built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, as part of his visit to the district. He also laid the foundation stone for new development projects worth Rs 11.72 crore and inaugurated several completed works.
According to a Maalaimalar report, CM Vijay travelled by road from Tiruchy Airport to Pudukottai, where he received a warm welcome from the public along the route.
Upon reaching the Pudukkottai Collectorate, Vijay was accorded a police guard of honour. He also visited an exhibition showcasing traditional agricultural produce, including indigenous varieties of paddy, cashew nuts and millets.
During the visit, CM Vijay inaugurated completed development projects and laid the foundation stone for various new initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public facilities in the district.