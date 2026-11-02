Tamil Nadu examining possibility of privatising liquor sales, says Minister K Vignesh

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said the government had not ruled out privatisation and was analysing its feasibility. “However privatisation alone cannot be considered a solution to all problems in the sector,” he said.

Further, Vignesh said the government is analysing its feasibility, while taking into account the circumstances that led former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to bring liquor sales under state control in 2003.

“When Jayalalithaa closed private liquor outlets in 2003 and took it under the control of the state government, the circumstances that prompted the decision must also be considered. Privatisation could lead to a monopoly or the formation of syndicates that might manipulate prices during tenders. There is also the possibility of illegal liquor sales. Therefore, privatisation alone cannot be considered a solution to all the issues,” he said.