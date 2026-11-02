SC dismisses petition filed by former DMK minister Nehru in cash-for-job scam

Dismissing his petition, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said there was no ground to interfere with the high court's February 20 judgment and the October 26 order.

On October 26, the high court dismissed Nehru's review petition challenging its earlier order, which directed the DVAC to register a case based on information provided by the ED in the alleged Rs 634 crore "cash-for-job" scam.

It also dismissed the review petition filed by the state government after it withdrew from the case.

The matter pertains to allegations of cash-for-jobs allegations when Nehru, a DMK strongman from Tiruchirappalli, headed the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department during the 2021-26 DMK rule in Tamil Nadu.