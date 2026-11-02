Perambalur: Former panchayat chief hacks to death collegeboy for being in touch with his minor daughter

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student was allegedly beaten with an iron rod and stabbed to death by the father of a 12-year-old girl in Venbavur village near Veppanthattai in Perambalur district on Monday (Nov 02, 2026). The accused, identified as Balasubramanian, fled the scene after the murder and is currently absconding.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Abhimanyu, was a resident of Venbavur village. According to the police, he had been in contact with the minor girl from the same village and had reportedly bought her a mobile phone.
When the girl's father, Balasubramanian, a former village panchayat president, came to know about their association, he became angry and confronted Abhimanyu on Monday.
An argument broke out between the two and soon turned violent. In a fit of rage, Balasubramanian allegedly attacked Abhimanyu with an iron rod before taking out a concealed knife and stabbing him in the left side of his chest.
Abhimanyu sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
On receiving information, police rushed to the scene, recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination.
A case has been registered against Balasubramanian, who fled after the attack. Police have launched a search to trace and arrest him.