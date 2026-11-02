Tamil Nadu government allows bars within 100 metres of TASMAC shops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has amended the rules governing licences for bars attached to TASMAC liquor shops, allowing them to be set up either adjacent to a TASMAC outlet or within 100 metres of it.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the new rules also prohibit people below the age of 21 from entering bars or being employed there.
The amendments were notified through a government gazette, which states that bar licences will be granted through a tender process.
Bars can be located adjacent to a TASMAC shop or within 100 metres of one.
Businesses or factories in areas governed by development and town planning authorities have been exempted from the distance restrictions.
Bars cannot be established in Integrated Tribal Development Project areas in hilly regions.
Each bar must have a minimum floor area of 20 square metres.
It should also provide drinking water and handwashing facilities.
The premises and surrounding areas must be maintained hygienically, with adequate tables and chairs for customers.
Bar operators must also install barriers to ensure that alcohol consumption inside the premises is not visible from outside.
Bars must display messages stating that drinking alcohol is injurious to health and advising customers not to drive after consuming alcohol.
People below 21 years of age must not be allowed inside bars or employed there.
The rules permit inspections by officials below the rank of Collector of Customs and by officials below the rank of Tahsildar authorised by the District Collector.