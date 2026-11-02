Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu intensifies; heavy Rains receded across Chennai 

CHENNAI: Daily life across Chennai was disrupted on Monday morning as a wet spell continued in the city following the intensification of Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ into a severe cyclonic storm.
According to a 5:00 AM bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was centered at 2:30 AM on Monday approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 290 km east-southeast of Nellore.
The IMD reported that the severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3. It is accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.
According to the cumulative rainfall report issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM on November 2.
Very Heavy Rainfall: Recorded in 5 locations across the city. Parrys registered the highest with 149.2 mm, followed by New Manali Town at 141.6 mm and Manali at 136.2 mm.
Heavy Rainfall recorded in 28 locations, including Madhavaram, Puzhal, Manali, Ennore, Basin Bridge, and parts of Tondiarpet. Moderate Rainfall observed across 25 locations in the southern and western parts of Chennai, including Korattur, Ayapakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Pallikaranai, and Sholinganallur.
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected water stagnation on Besant Road in Triplicane and reviewed relief and monitoring operations at the ICCC headquarters in the Ripon Building. Corporation higher officials and teams remain on alert to drain waterlogged roads and maintain essential services across affected neighborhoods.
The effect of Cyclone Murasu, has brought rough sea waves across chennai beaches on Monday morning.