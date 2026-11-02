Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu intensifies; heavy Rains receded across Chennai 

According to a 5:00 AM bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was centered at 2:30 AM on Monday approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 290 km east-southeast of Nellore.

The IMD reported that the severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3. It is accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

According to the cumulative rainfall report issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM on November 2.