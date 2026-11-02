6 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal's national park rescued safely

The tourists, two women and four men, had been out of contact since November 1 because of the snowfall. They were rescued by a private helicopter on Monday morning, said Binaya Singh, Police Inspector, also the spokesperson at the District Police Office, Dolpa.

All of them are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Dune of Dolpa district, and their condition is out of danger, the police said.

The tourists had gone to the Dho area in Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality's Ward No. 8, around 300 km northwest of Kathmandu. The area was covered in heavy snow, according to Dolpa Chief District Officer (CDO) Junu Dhakal.

Shey Phoksundo Lake, located in the rural municipality, is Nepal's deepest lake. It is situated at an altitude of 3,600 metres and has an estimated depth of 145 metres.