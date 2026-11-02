'Right to protest not available to OCI cardholder': HC slams actor Imran Khan over anti-CEC stir

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the magnanimity of India is such that a US citizen (Khan) holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is first issued a notice, asking him to leave the country, instead of deporting him forthwith.

Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond immediately submitted an undertaking that the 43-year-old actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also tendered an unconditional apology to the court.

The bench then posted Khan's plea challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice, asking him to leave the country by October 28 for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue in Mumbai last month, for further hearing on December 7.

The high court observed the right to protest is not available to an OCI cardholder and extended its earlier order keeping the notice in abeyance until then.

"If an Indian had done the same thing elsewhere would it have been tolerated? If this had happened in America, the person would have been put on the next flight back to India," the court remarked.

The bench suggested Khan to consider taking Indian citizenship if he was so keen on participating in protests.

The court said while it was not disputing the powers of the authorities to take such an action (to issue notice), certain ground realities also need to be considered.

"He (Khan) is ready to tender an unconditional apology. He has been in India since childhood. Show some magnanimity and a big heart now. We have to be 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," the court said.

As far as law is concerned, the authorities have sovereign powers, the court said, adding they would be well within their powers to deport the 'Delhi Belly' actor.

"As an OCI cardholder, you (Khan) are at the mercy of this country. Hence, such behaviour cannot be tolerated, but one chance can be given," the HC said.

The court questioned as to what right does Khan have to participate in a protest that concerns Indian citizens.

For what had he (Khan) gone to a place of protest (in Mumbai)? the bench asked while adding in a lighter vein that the actor does not even have any film coming up to promote.

"The rights Indian citizens enjoy and the rights available to OCI cardholders are different. If he had been an Indian citizen then the situation would have been different," Chief Justice Tripathi noted .

Khan holds an OCI card and hence he cannot behave like an Indian citizen, the bench added.

"You (Khan) had no right to participate in a protest of such nature. You have no connection with the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls undertaken by EC). The right to protest is not available to an OCI cardholder," HC said.