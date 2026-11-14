DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 14, 2026?

1. Veeramani Pocso case: Driver claims children’s bodies buried in Chennai house, cops dig up backyard

The Greater Chennai Police are searching the Royapettah residence of R Veeramani, the granite baron accused of sexually abusing several children, based on the allegation by one of his drivers that the bodies of many children were buried in its backyard.

2. 16,000 lithium-ion batteries with fake BIS mark seized in Chennai

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided a battery wholesaler and distributor in Purasaiwalkam and seized 16,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that carried fake BIS mark.

3. CBI books retired railway engineers, others in Rs 4-crore loss cases in Tamil Nadu

The CBI has registered two cases against a retired engineer of Southern Railway and some individuals for allegedly causing losses of around Rs 4 crore in construction work on the Milavittan-Melamarudur section of a new broad-gauge line in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.

4. H5N1 bird flu confirmed at Cuddalore poultry farm; culling under way

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Kattiyankuppam village in Cuddalore district, with the Animal Husbandry Department initiating containment measures, including culling, to prevent the spread of the infection.

5. TN Investment Promotion Commission reviews MoUs worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore; seeks Rs 1,600 crore additional subsidy

The Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC), at its first meeting, reviewed the progress of investment projects worth over Rs 1.14 lakh crore and discussed measures to accelerate industrial development, simplify business approvals and boost exports.

6. Driver dies by suicide in police station restroom in Madurai district; inspector suspended

A 42-year-old driver from Theni, who had gone to Chekkanurani police station in Madurai to assist investigators probing a vehicle fire, allegedly died by suicide in the station's restroom on Saturday morning.