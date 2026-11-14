DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 14, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (November 14, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Veeramani Pocso case: Driver claims children’s bodies buried in Chennai house, cops dig up backyard
The Greater Chennai Police are searching the Royapettah residence of R Veeramani, the granite baron accused of sexually abusing several children, based on the allegation by one of his drivers that the bodies of many children were buried in its backyard.
2. 16,000 lithium-ion batteries with fake BIS mark seized in Chennai
A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided a battery wholesaler and distributor in Purasaiwalkam and seized 16,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that carried fake BIS mark.
3. CBI books retired railway engineers, others in Rs 4-crore loss cases in Tamil Nadu
The CBI has registered two cases against a retired engineer of Southern Railway and some individuals for allegedly causing losses of around Rs 4 crore in construction work on the Milavittan-Melamarudur section of a new broad-gauge line in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.
4. H5N1 bird flu confirmed at Cuddalore poultry farm; culling under way
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Kattiyankuppam village in Cuddalore district, with the Animal Husbandry Department initiating containment measures, including culling, to prevent the spread of the infection.
5. TN Investment Promotion Commission reviews MoUs worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore; seeks Rs 1,600 crore additional subsidy
The Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC), at its first meeting, reviewed the progress of investment projects worth over Rs 1.14 lakh crore and discussed measures to accelerate industrial development, simplify business approvals and boost exports.
6. Driver dies by suicide in police station restroom in Madurai district; inspector suspended
A 42-year-old driver from Theni, who had gone to Chekkanurani police station in Madurai to assist investigators probing a vehicle fire, allegedly died by suicide in the station's restroom on Saturday morning.
7. TNPDCL to buy summer power at Rs 9.50 to Rs 13 per unit
Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has decided to procure short-term power for the January-June 2027 period at rates ranging from Rs 9.50 to Rs 13 per unit, Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar said on Friday. Announcing the outcome of the fifth short-term power procurement tender, he said the utility would purchase electricity at the lowest quoted rates for each month.
8. TNCC opposes Mekedatu dam, DKS says Tagore doesn't know facts
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Saturday strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remarks that nobody could prevent the construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu and his demand for final approval from the Union government, asserting that Tamil Nadu would not allow the project under any circumstances.
9. Indian student jailed for 30 years for online child sex abuse in UK
A 27-year-old Indian student described by UK authorities as a “serial online groomer” was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment in north-west England on Friday for “exploiting and coercing” several children online to commit sexual acts.
10. India supports UNGA resolution on permanent sovereignty of Palestinian people
India has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly draft resolution that reaffirms the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources and demands that Israel cease the exploitation and damage of these resources.
11. Atiqa Mir only Indian chosen for FIA's women driver development program
12. Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history
Teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Saturday became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history when he led Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Saurashtra here.