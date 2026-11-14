TN Investment Promotion Commission reviews MoUs worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore; seeks Rs 1,600 crore additional subsidy

The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar at the Secretariat on Friday was attended by senior officials from various departments and representatives of leading industrial organisations.

In a statement siad that according to the review, 112 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) involving investments of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore and promising employment opportunities for 1,42,271 persons have been signed since May 2026. Of these, 83 projects have reached the land acquisition stage or beyond, achieving 74.11 per cent progress in implementation.

The commission also reviewed 37 industrial-related announcements made under the Vetri Tamilagam Vision Document, of which implementation has commenced for 18 announcements.