H5N1 bird flu confirmed at Cuddalore poultry farm; culling under way

Laboratory confirmation was received on November 13, said the department, adding that around 35,647 bird deaths had been recorded in affected and neighbouring poultry farms as of November 13.
The department received information about the sudden death of birds at a poultry farm in Thamanampatti village on October 30. Veterinary teams visited the farm, conducted a preliminary investigation and collected samples for laboratory testing.
The samples were initially sent to the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (PDDL) in Namakkal and subsequently to other laboratories for further investigation. A poultry carcass sample was also sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Thursday (November 5).
H5N1 was formally confirmed at the affected farm in Kattiyankuppam village, Krishnapuram Panchayat, Kurinjipadi taluk, on November 13.
The department initiated culling of birds at the affected farm and within a 1 km radius, in accordance with the central government's guidelines and prescribed standard operating procedures.
So far, 1,550 birds have been culled, and the process is under way to cull all birds in the epicentre farm and within the 1 km radius.
The culled birds are being disposed of through deep burial in designated pits, with bleaching powder and other prescribed biosecurity measures.
The department has also restricted the movement of birds to and from affected premises.
Dead birds are being disposed of through scientific burial, while cleaning, disinfection and fumigation of affected poultry premises are under way.
Veterinary teams are carrying out intensive surveillance at poultry farms in the affected villages and surrounding areas.
Bird mortality is being monitored regularly
Neighbouring farms are being inspected.
The department is also coordinating with local bodies and the district administration to implement biosecurity measures and prevent further spread of the infection.