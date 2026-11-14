H5N1 bird flu confirmed at Cuddalore poultry farm; culling under way

How was the outbreak detected?

The department received information about the sudden death of birds at a poultry farm in Thamanampatti village on October 30. Veterinary teams visited the farm, conducted a preliminary investigation and collected samples for laboratory testing.

The samples were initially sent to the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (PDDL) in Namakkal and subsequently to other laboratories for further investigation. A poultry carcass sample was also sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Thursday (November 5).

H5N1 was formally confirmed at the affected farm in Kattiyankuppam village, Krishnapuram Panchayat, Kurinjipadi taluk, on November 13.