16,000 lithium-ion batteries with fake BIS mark seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided a battery wholesaler and distributor in Purasaiwalkam and seized 16,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that carried fake BIS mark.
The officials from the Chennai branch office of the bureau conducted the search at Apramatt Enterprises, a battery wholesaler and distributor located on Thirumalaiappan Street in Purasaiwalkam, for misuse of the BIS Standard Mark without valid licence.
In a statement, the bureau said during the search and seizure operation, the officials found rechargeable lithium-ion batteries bearing the BIS Standard Mark (CRS registration marking) under the brand name “APRAMATT”. However, the products did not have the valid licence for the products, constituting a misuse of the BIS Standard Mark (Registration).
Around 16,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries were seized during the operation, it said, pointing out that it is mandatory for these products to have BIS registration under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS), compliance with the applicable Indian Standard and possession of valid BIS registration for the concerned product is mandatory. The use of unauthorised BIS registration markings or misuse of the BIS Standard Mark is prohibited and constitutes a violation under the BIS Act, 2016.
SD Dayanand, Scientist-F/Senior Director and head of BIS Chennai Branch Office, noted that wholesalers, distributors, traders, and retailers have the responsibility to ensure that the products they procure, stock, and sell are genuine and comply with applicable Indian Standards and mandatory certification requirements.
The presence of a BIS Standard Mark or registration number on a product or its packaging alone should not be treated as proof of authenticity, Dayanand cautioned.
The bureau also advised consumers to verify the authenticity of the BIS Standard Mark (ISI Mark) and registration details of products covered under mandatory certification before purchasing them. For products covered under the Compulsory Registration Scheme, consumers should verify the registration number and ensure that it corresponds to the actual product and brand concerned.
They may verify the authenticity of the product through the BIS Care app or the official BIS website, www.bis.gov.in, and the e-BIS portal, www.manakonline.in. Also, if they find any misuse of the BIS Standard Mark or sale of products without requisite certification, it may be reported through app or by contacting the BIS Chennai Branch Office at cnbo@bis.gov.in, the statement added.