16,000 lithium-ion batteries with fake BIS mark seized in Chennai

Around 16,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries were seized during the operation, it said, pointing out that it is mandatory for these products to have BIS registration under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS), compliance with the applicable Indian Standard and possession of valid BIS registration for the concerned product is mandatory. The use of unauthorised BIS registration markings or misuse of the BIS Standard Mark is prohibited and constitutes a violation under the BIS Act, 2016.

SD Dayanand, Scientist-F/Senior Director and head of BIS Chennai Branch Office, noted that wholesalers, distributors, traders, and retailers have the responsibility to ensure that the products they procure, stock, and sell are genuine and comply with applicable Indian Standards and mandatory certification requirements.