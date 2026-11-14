Veeramani Pocso case: Driver claims children’s bodies buried in Chennai house, cops dig up backyard

According to Thanthi TV, the police have been digging the backyard of Veeramani’s house since morning on Saturday (November 14) after his driver claimed that bodies of his victims were buried there.

The search is part of the ongoing investigation into multiple Pocso cases registered against Veeramani, who is accused of sexually abusing children. The probe has also examined the alleged involvement of his former drivers and associates in bringing children to properties linked to him.