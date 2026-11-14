Veeramani Pocso case: Driver claims children’s bodies buried in Chennai house, cops dig up backyard

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police are searching the Royapettah residence of R Veeramani, the granite baron accused of sexually abusing several children, based on the allegation by one of his drivers that the bodies of many children were buried in its backyard.
According to Thanthi TV, the police have been digging the backyard of Veeramani’s house since morning on Saturday (November 14) after his driver claimed that bodies of his victims were buried there.
The search is part of the ongoing investigation into multiple Pocso cases registered against Veeramani, who is accused of sexually abusing children. The probe has also examined the alleged involvement of his former drivers and associates in bringing children to properties linked to him.
The special investigation team that is probing the cases has filed a 720-page chargesheet with 49 witnesses before the special court for Pocso Act cases.
After the formation of the team, seven fresh cases were registered on the complaint of survivors/their mothers with respect to nine victims. Among those seven cases, chargesheet was filed in connection with the case that was registered on September 27, based on the complaint of the mother of the minor survivor.
According to the complaint, Veeramani sexually abused the 14-year-old child from a Scheduled Caste community. His drivers Parthiban and Babu brought her to Veeramani’s place, an official statement said.
Apart from sections of the Pocso Act, the SIT has also invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.