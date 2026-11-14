TNCC opposes Mekedatu dam, says Tamil Nadu will not allow project

Reacting to Shivakumar’s statement made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, Tagore accused the Karnataka government of repeatedly adopting a defiant stand that went against the Supreme Court verdict and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

He said the proposed Mekedatu project violated the principles of federalism and threatened the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu, particularly those in the Cauvery Delta. As a lower riparian State, Tamil Nadu’s water-sharing rights could not be compromised by any unilateral decision taken by Karnataka, he said.