Driver dies by suicide in police station restroom in Madurai district; inspector suspended

MADURAI: A 42-year-old driver from Theni, who had gone to Chekkanurani police station in Madurai to assist investigators probing a vehicle fire, allegedly died by suicide in the station's restroom on Saturday morning.
Following the incident, senior police officials suspended the station inspector and other personnel who were on duty. The investigation has also been transferred to the CB-CID.
According to preliminary information, the driver, identified as Balakrishnan, went to the restroom from the inspector's room. Around 6 am, police personnel found him unconscious, apparently after a suicide attempt. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where doctors declared him dead.
Police have preserved CCTV footage from the station as part of the investigation.
Balakrishnan worked as a driver for a delivery company and operated an Eicher goods vehicle. On November 3, while transporting parcels and cardamom from Thevaram to Madurai in the early hours, his vehicle caught fire near Valandur Tank Bund, destroying the goods.
He subsequently lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered at Valandur police station under the relevant provisions relating to accidental fire. As part of the investigation, Balakrishnan had gone to Chekkanurani police station to assist police in examining CCTV footage linked to the incident.
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