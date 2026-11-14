CBI books retired railway engineers, others in Rs 4-crore loss cases in Tamil Nadu

The agency has named Muhammed Salaiya, then a deputy chief engineer in the railway's Madurai construction division, in both FIRs. William Jai, then an executive engineer in the division, and others have also been named in one of the cases, they said.

The case pertains to the 17.75 km Milavittan-Melamarudur section of a new broad-gauge line in Tuticorin district, part of the proposed Madurai-Tuticorin route. The Railway Board sanctioned the project in March 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 120.70 crore, according to the FIRs.

In the first case, the CBI alleged that two minor bridges were constructed without approval, although the Railways had approved only one bridge. A contract for the two structures was awarded to a firm owned by Y Chinna Reddy on October 3, 2016, "without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority", it alleged.

The bridges were completed on July 10, 2017, at a cost of Rs 3.59 crore. They are located within 30 metres of each other on the same waterway and could have been combined, the agency alleged.