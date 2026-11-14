Indian student jailed for 30 years for online child sex abuse in UK

Bilal Kazi was sentenced at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to a series of child sexual abuse offences committed online. The court heard that Kazi pretended to be a teenage boy on social media and gaming platforms to build trust with girls aged between 10 and 15.

“Bilal Kazi acted with absolute ruthlessness in grooming, manipulating and exploiting a large number of young vulnerable girls," said Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor at the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“He befriended them online and forced them to take photos and videos carrying out sexual acts. He then blackmailed those who refused to comply with his further demands, threatening to post the explicit imagery to others.

“He posed as a teenage boy in order to attract and gain the trust of his victims and caused many to think that they were in a genuine relationship with him. When the victims realised they had been deceived, they were understandably distressed and some suffered serious and long-term trauma," he said.

The CPS said its Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit presented the court with overwhelming evidence gathered by police investigators in Cheshire and the West Midlands.