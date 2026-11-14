TNPDCL to buy summer power at Rs 9.50 to Rs 13 per unit

Offers met 42.8% of the requirement for March, 37.7% for April and 36.8% for May. For the first half of June, generators offered only 181 MW against 2,500 MW sought, meeting 7.2% of the requirement.

The shortfall assumes significance as the state's projected evening peak power deficit is expected to rise from 1,388 MW in January to 5,544 MW in April 2027. The deficit is projected at 3,987 MW in May and 4,796 MW in June, increasing pressure on TNPDCL to secure additional supplies.

The coal-only sourcing condition was introduced after the first three short-term tenders attracted bids of up to Rs 37, Rs 41.50 and Rs 35 per unit, respectively. Higher quotes from gas-based generators prompted the utility to restrict eligible sources. The fourth tender was subsequently cancelled.