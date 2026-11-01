DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 1, 2026?

1. TN to set up 30 special courts to fast-track POCSO, NDPS cases

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the establishment of 30 additional special courts to expedite trials in cases involving sexual offences against children and drug-related crimes, including 26 courts exclusively for offences under the POCSO Act and four for cases registered under the NDPS Act.

2. Tamil should be made compulsory from classes 1 to 8 across boards: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

3. TN to introduce weekly traditional attire day in government offices; CM Vijay to head Secretariat Tamil Sangam

Tamil Nadu will introduce a weekly traditional attire day across government offices, with Ministers and government employees required to wear veshti and shirt or saree on a designated day, School Education and Tamil Development Minister Rajmohan announced on Sunday, in a move aimed at promoting Tamil culture and supporting the handloom sector.

4. VCK functionary hacked to death in TN's Thoothukudi

A 40-year-old VCK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at a petrol bunk here on Sunday morning, police said.

5. TASMAC shops shut in several districts as workers protest bottle buy-back scheme

TASMAC liquor shops remained shut in Chennai and several other districts on Sunday as employees launched a protest against the implementation of the empty-bottle buy-back scheme, citing increased workload, lack of basic facilities and inadequate arrangements to handle returned bottles.

6. TN declares additional holiday for Nov 9 after Deepavali; Koyambedu market also to close

The Tamil Nadu government has declared November 9, the day after Deepavali, a holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions across the state to facilitate the return of people travelling to their hometowns for the festival.