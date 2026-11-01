DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 1, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (November 01, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN to set up 30 special courts to fast-track POCSO, NDPS cases
The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the establishment of 30 additional special courts to expedite trials in cases involving sexual offences against children and drug-related crimes, including 26 courts exclusively for offences under the POCSO Act and four for cases registered under the NDPS Act.
2. Tamil should be made compulsory from classes 1 to 8 across boards: Minister Aadhav Arjuna
3. TN to introduce weekly traditional attire day in government offices; CM Vijay to head Secretariat Tamil Sangam
Tamil Nadu will introduce a weekly traditional attire day across government offices, with Ministers and government employees required to wear veshti and shirt or saree on a designated day, School Education and Tamil Development Minister Rajmohan announced on Sunday, in a move aimed at promoting Tamil culture and supporting the handloom sector.
4. VCK functionary hacked to death in TN's Thoothukudi
A 40-year-old VCK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at a petrol bunk here on Sunday morning, police said.
5. TASMAC shops shut in several districts as workers protest bottle buy-back scheme
TASMAC liquor shops remained shut in Chennai and several other districts on Sunday as employees launched a protest against the implementation of the empty-bottle buy-back scheme, citing increased workload, lack of basic facilities and inadequate arrangements to handle returned bottles.
6. TN declares additional holiday for Nov 9 after Deepavali; Koyambedu market also to close
The Tamil Nadu government has declared November 9, the day after Deepavali, a holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions across the state to facilitate the return of people travelling to their hometowns for the festival.
7. Cyclone 'Murasu' forms over Bay of Bengal, southern Odisha on high alert
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into cyclonic storm 'Murasu', prompting the Odisha government to step up preparedness in the southern region of the state, officials said.
8. PM Modi, HM Shah will face legal action for 'vote chori', will not be able to escape law: Rahul Gandhi at INDIA bloc rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for "treason" in future, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.
9. Six Indian tourists stranded in Nepal, rescue efforts underway
Security personnel are making efforts to rescue six Indian tourists, including two women, stranded due to heavy snowfall in the Shey-Phoksundo National Park area of Nepal since Saturday afternoon, officials said on Sunday.
10. India sign off from Hong Kong Sixes with thrilling win over Bangladesh
India signed off their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign on a winning note, registering a thrilling five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Bowl Division playoff after chasing down a target of 117 on the final ball of the match here.