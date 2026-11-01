India sign off from Hong Kong Sixes with thrilling win over Bangladesh

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh made a flying start, smashing 24 runs in the opening over. However, skipper Krunal Pandya struck thrice in his two-over spell, dismissing Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Md Rizwan to check the opposition's momentum.

Bangladesh captain Abu Hider kept the Indian bowlers at bay with a sensational unbeaten 62 off just 18 deliveries, including three fours and eight sixes, powering his side to 116 in six overs.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, produced a breathtaking run chase against Australia to secure a four-wicket victory and lift their maiden Hong Kong Sixes title.