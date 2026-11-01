PM Modi, HM Shah will face legal action for 'vote chori', will not be able to escape law: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally on "vote chori" charge here, Gandhi hailed the turnout and said it has sent a message to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and CEC Kumar.

"Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him.

"Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this -- after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the vote chori you have done, there will be legal action against you and Narendra Modi," he said.