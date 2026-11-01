TN to introduce weekly traditional attire day in government offices; CM Vijay to head Secretariat Tamil Sangam

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the Government Museum in Egmore here, Rajmohan said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had approved the proposal, which would cover the Secretariat and other government offices.

The minister also announced that the government would establish a Tamil Sangam at the Secretariat to bring existing Tamil associations under a common umbrella, with the Chief Minister serving as its president. He further said the government would organise World Tamil Conferences worldwide.

He also announced Tamil-related competitions in schools, adding that the initiative would encourage children to develop an interest in the language.