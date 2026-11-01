VCK functionary hacked to death in TN's Thoothukudi

TUTICORIN (TN): A 40-year-old VCK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at a petrol bunk here on Sunday morning, police said.
The incident triggered protests and tension in the area.
The deceased was identified as Balamurugan, a resident of Sottaiyan Thoppu under the Mappillaiurani village panchayat.
Police said he operated a vegetable shop and also worked as a van driver
After returning from the market and unloading vegetables at his shop, Balamurugan went to a fuel outlet on Davispuram Road to refuel his two-wheeler. An armed gang accosted him there and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot.
He died instantly due to grievous injuries.
District Superintendent of Police R Siva Prasad inspected the crime scene and conducted preliminary inquiries. Police suspect that previous enmity over the placement of a digital banner for a recent event in the locality was the motive behind the murder.
The brutal killing in a highly populated area triggered widespread tension. Relatives of the victim and local residents staged a road blockade on Rameswaram Road, demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants.
This incident has escalated panic in the area, coming just after nine other murders were reported across Thoothukudi in the past week alone.
A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent further untoward incidents.