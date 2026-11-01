VCK functionary hacked to death in TN's Thoothukudi

District Superintendent of Police R Siva Prasad inspected the crime scene and conducted preliminary inquiries. Police suspect that previous enmity over the placement of a digital banner for a recent event in the locality was the motive behind the murder.

The brutal killing in a highly populated area triggered widespread tension. Relatives of the victim and local residents staged a road blockade on Rameswaram Road, demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants.

This incident has escalated panic in the area, coming just after nine other murders were reported across Thoothukudi in the past week alone.