TN declares additional holiday for Nov 9 after Deepavali; Koyambedu market also to close

For families travelling together, it also aligns the holiday arrangements of government employees and students. The compensatory working day falls on a Saturday. Offices and institutions covered by the announcement will therefore observe the revised schedule, with a holiday on November 9 and work resuming on the designated compensatory date later in the month.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Koyambedu vegetable market will remain closed for one day on November 9, following a separate decision taken by traders’ associations ahead of the festival.

The closure was unanimously approved at a consultative meeting chaired by G.T. Rajasekaran, president of the Integrated Federation of Market Associations. Participants decided that all vegetable shops would remain open until Deepavali, enabling customers and traders to complete their purchases before the holiday. The association said the market would resume its normal operations on Tuesday (November 10).

The announced closure is limited to the vegetable market for the day after Deepavali. Members of the public and traders have been asked to plan their essential purchases in advance, taking into account the Monday closure. Those depending on the market for vegetable supplies should make the necessary arrangements before the festival-day trading ends.