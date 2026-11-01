Six Indian tourists stranded in Nepal, rescue efforts underway

The tourists had gone to the Dho area in Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality's Ward No. 8, which was covered in heavy snow, according to Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Dhakal.

Shey Phoksundo Lake, located in the rural municipality, is Nepal's deepest lake. It is situated at an altitude of 3,600 metres and has an estimated depth of 145 metres.

"We have located the area where they are stranded, and an Army helicopter is arriving to rescue them. We hope to rescue them soon," Dhakal told PTI.

The Indian tourists had ventured into the area despite warnings from security personnel and the Nepali guide accompanying them, she said.