TASMAC shops shut in several districts as workers protest bottle buy-back scheme

“The government cannot suddenly implement a scheme without addressing practical difficulties,” said an employee. “The retail outlets lack sufficient space to store returned bottles. We were also required to scan the bottles multiple times. Either the TASMAC has to outsource private workers for this job or bring in automatic collection machines at all outlets. We cannot carry the burden of additional work,” the employee added.

According to the latest directive, the collection of empty bottles will be handled by staff deployed at each liquor outlet, with the bottles to be handed over to approved vendors until a reverse vendor is finalised through a tender process. As an interim arrangement, each liquor outlet within Chennai corporation limits will receive up to Rs 2,000 per day to manage the additional work. Outlets in other municipal corporations will receive Rs 1,800 per day, while those in municipalities and town panchayats will get Rs 1,600. Shops in village panchayats will receive Rs 1,500 per day. Consumers can return empty bottles at any Tasmac outlet and need not visit the shop where they purchased the liquor.