TN to set up 30 special courts to fast-track POCSO, NDPS cases

The orders were issued on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with the stated objectives of reducing the pendency of cases, expediting judicial proceedings and ensuring timely justice for victims.

Of the 26 new courts earmarked for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, 12 will be newly established, while 14 will be additional courts. The government has sanctioned Rs 46.59 crore for setting them up.

Tamil Nadu currently has 22 operational POCSO special courts, with another four in the process of becoming operational. Once all 26 newly sanctioned courts are established, the State will have 52 special courts exclusively dealing with POCSO cases. The courts will cater to the State’s 47 police districts.